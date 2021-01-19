  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Waters Corporation Q4 2020 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:WAT +1.3%


Waters Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q4 2020 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, February 2, 2021at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. To listen to the conference call, connect to Waters’ website, [url="]www.waters.com[/url] choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until Feb 9, 2021 at midnight eastern time.



About Waters Corporation



Waters Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005997/en/


