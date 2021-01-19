Gabelli Funds to Launch Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that the registration statement for The Gabelli ETFs Trust, which includes nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs, was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.Gabelli Funds’ launch of Love Our Planet & People will reflect our mandate to invest in companies committed to sustainable practices such as renewable energy and the reduction or recycling of long-lived wastes such as plastics. The LOPP team has extensive experience researching and investing in companies involved in forward-looking sectors including renewable power generation (wind, solar, water), electric transmission and storage, electric mobility, waste reduction and recycling, water conservation and treatment, and human nutrition throughout the world.In an effort to encourage investment, and to acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients, we will offer a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested in LOPP will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. We are privileged to absorb all costs in an effort to underscore our emphasis on the environment, and to help our clients invest in the future of planet earth and our people.





LOPP Team







Lieutenant Colonel Tony Bancroft, United States Marine Corps Reserve, joined the firm in 2009 as an associate in the alternative investments division and is currently an analyst covering the aerospace and defense and environmental services sectors, with a focus on suppliers to the commercial, military and regional jet aircraft industry and waste services. He previously served in the United States Marine Corp as an F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot. Tony graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy with a BS in systems engineering and holds an MBA in finance and economics from Columbia Business School.







Melody Bryant joined Gabelli in 2018 and serves as co-portfolio manager for the separate accounts assigned to GAMCO from Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen. Prior to her current position, she was co-chairman of BKF Capital and a portfolio manager and managing director at Neuberger Berman. Since 2019, she has managed the Gabelli ESG Fund. Melody holds a BA from State University of New York, and attended the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.







Jose Garza began his career at Gabelli in 2007 as a member of the utilities research team. Mr. Garza rejoined the firm in July 2013 after graduate school as a research analyst covering Water and Industrial Gas companies. Mr. Garza graduated from Yale University with a dual BA in Economics and Biology, and holds an MBA degree from Columbia Business School, where he participated in the school’s Value Investing Program.







Hanna Howard is a research analyst and covers both the packaging industry as well as the telecommunications sector with a focus on broadcasting and media companies. She joined the firm full-time in 2019 after completing an internship during the summer of 2018. Previously, she was an analyst at Steel Partners Holdings and an associate at Huron Consulting Group. Hanna graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a BS in human and organizational development. She also holds an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.







Ian Lapey joined the firm in 2018 and is the portfolio manager of The Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund and co-portfolio manager of The Gabelli ESG Fund. Prior to joining the firm he was a research analyst and partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC and before that was a partner, research analyst and portfolio manager at Third Avenue Management where in 2009 he was appointed co-manager of the flagship Third Avenue Value Fund alongside legendary value investor Marty Whitman. Ian was subsequently named sole portfolio manager of that fund in 2012. Previously he held equity research analyst positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and Salomon Brothers. He began his career as a staff accountant for Ernst & Young as a CPA (inactive). Ian holds a BA in economics from Williams College, an MBA in finance and statistics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and an MS in accounting from Northeastern University.







Christopher J. Marangi joined Gabelli in 2003 as a research analyst. Currently he is a Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer for Gabelli’s Value team. In addition, he currently serves as a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC and manages several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Funds Complex, including the ESG Fund since 2011. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.







Ashish Sinha is an analyst focused on European equities in a generalist role. He is based in London and joined the firm in 2012. Previously he was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley and covered European technology, European mid-caps and European business services sector. Prior to that he worked in planning and strategy at Birla Sun Life Insurance in India. Ashish holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from IMS, India and a Master of International Business (MPIB) from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), India. He is a CFA charterholder. He is fluent in English, Hindi and Urdu.







Timothy M. Winter, CFA, joined Gabelli in 2009 and covers the utility industry. He has over 25 years of experience as an equity research analyst covering the industry. Currently, he continues to specialize in the utility industry and also serves as a portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds, LLC. Mr. Winter received his BA in Economics in 1991 from Rollins College and MBA in Finance from Notre Dame in 1992.







About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF







Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF is a diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for environmental responsibility at the time of investment. Your investment in the Fund is not guaranteed and you could lose some or all of the amount you invested. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GBL).







These ETFs are not yet available to purchase, and this is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell a security. Please read the Prospectus, including the Risk Discussion, carefully to understand the attributes and risks of these ETF before investing.







These ETFs are different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. These ETFs will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:















You may have to pay more money to trade the ETFs’ shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.











The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for these ETFs compared to other ETFs because it provides less information to traders.











These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions. The differences between theses ETFs and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, these ETFs may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF’s performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF’s investment strategy however, this may hurt the ETF’s performance. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the ETF, see the ActiveShares prospectus/registration statement.







View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005877/en/