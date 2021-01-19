PGT Innovations Chosen for Forbes' Best Small-Cap Companies List

[url="]PGT+Innovations[/url] (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, was recently added to [url="]Forbes%27[/url] latest list of [url="]America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Small-Cap+Companies[/url].

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

The complete list includes 100 U.S. companies across 20 industry categories. At No. 87, PGT Innovations ranked along with two other Florida corporations and was one of 12 firms in the construction classification.“We are honored and excited to be acknowledged among this list of high-performing U.S. companies across several sectors,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “For the past 40 years, our team members have worked hard to produce premium, high-quality products across our PGT Innovations family of brands. Thanks to their steadfast dedication to excellence and always advancing our company, we have continued to thrive.”To produce its ranking of America’s 100 Best Small-Cap Companies, Forbes used data from FactSet to compile a list of more than 850 businesses with market capitalizations ranging from $300 million – $2 billion. Companies on the list were also screened for positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings were then based on trailing 12 month stock returns, sales growth, earnings per share growth, and return on equity.PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include [url="]CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], [url="]PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Custom+Windows+and+Doors[/url], [url="]WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], [url="]Western+Window+Systems[/url], [url="]Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], [url="]CGI+Commercial[/url], and [url="]NewSouth+Window+Solutions[/url]. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit [url="]www.pgtinnovations.com[/url].

