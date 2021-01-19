Anthem Inc. Names Stephen Tanal Vice President, Investor Relations

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Stephen Tanal has been named Vice President, Investor Relations, effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Tanal will provide strategic leadership and execute investor relations programs that support the company’s growth strategies and enhance Anthem’s reputation with the investment community. He will also serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and will report directly to John Gallina, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Anthem. Mr. Tanal succeeds Chris Rigg who now serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Anthem’s Commercial and Specialty Business Division.“Stephen is a seasoned Wall Street veteran and is widely respected in the investment community,” said John Gallina. “His strong relationships with institutional investors and sell-side analysts are critical assets that will ensure effective communication of Anthem’s financial performance and growth strategy. I’m pleased to welcome Stephen to our team.”Mr. Tanal most recently served as Managing Director, Healthcare Equity Research Analyst, Payors, Providers & Tech-Enabled Services for Silicon Valley Bank Leerink. Prior to Leerink, he served as Vice President, Healthcare Equity Research Analyst, Payors & Providers for Goldman, Sachs & Co. Previously, he held analyst roles with Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.Mr. Tanal is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Syracuse University, Whitman School of Management.Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 107 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit [url="]www.antheminc.com[/url] or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005913/en/