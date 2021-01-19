  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Celcuity to Present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:CELC +11.03%


Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company utilizing its 3rd generation companion diagnostics to identify new targeted therapeutic options for cancer patients, announced today that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Celcuity, will present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference to be held January 20-21, 2021.



Mr. Sullivan will present an overview of Celcuity on January 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET and participate in online one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will be open to registered conference attendees, institutional investors and investor relations professionals, who may register to view the live webcast at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fb-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com%2Fsignup[/url]. After completion of the event, a replay of the presentation will be publicly available on the Celcuity website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcelcuity.com%2Fhome%2Finvestors%2Fevents-webcasts[/url].



About Celcuity



Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity’s 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at [url="]www.celcuity.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005999/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)