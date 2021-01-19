  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Common Stock Buyback Program

January 19, 2021 | About: FFMR +0.75%

Twelfth time FFMR has initiated buyback program since 2017

Converse, IN, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converse, Indiana – First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced that the Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to $1 million in the Corporation’s outstanding common stock on the open market during the first quarter.

The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended or restarted at any time. The program will be funded from current available working capital. The board feels the stock repurchase plan will provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company’s shareholders depending upon market and business conditions.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation had 7,077,701 common shares outstanding.

