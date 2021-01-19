  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 4th

January 19, 2021 | About: GLT +2.56%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2020 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What:Glatfelter’s 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call
When:Thursday, February 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Number:US dial (888) 335-5539
International dial (973) 582-2857
Conference ID:7096056
Webcast:http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
Rebroadcast Dates:February 4, 2021, 2:00 p.m. through February 18, 2021, 11:59 p.m.
Rebroadcast Number:Within US dial (855) 859-2056
International dial (404) 537-3406
Conference ID:7096056

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:
Investors:Media:
Ramesh ShettigarEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746(717) 225-2793
[email protected][email protected]
