Agenus to Participate in B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. ( AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, and Dr. Steven O’Day, CMO of Agenus, will participate in B. Riley Securities’ Oncology Investor Conference on January 20-21, 2021.



Agenus Fireside Chat

Dr. Jennifer Buell

Thursday, January 21, 2021

10:30am – 11:00am

The live webcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2433/39550

Dr. Jennifer Buell and Dr. Steven O’Day will also participate in a panel discussion on novel immunotherapies. Please contact your B. Riley representative for details.

Replays for each event will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.