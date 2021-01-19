  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Con Edison Applauds United States Court Of Appeals Clean Energy Ruling

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:ED -0.17%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison applauds today's federal court decision striking down the rollback of historic greenhouse gas emission regulations. Con Edison was proud to be one of the litigants in this historic case, and we are eager to get to work with Congress and the incoming administration to finally implement the bold actions necessary to address the real and growing threat of climate change.

Read the decision here:
https://www.cadc.uscourts.gov/internet/opinions.nsf/6356486C5963F49185258662005677F6/$file/19-1140-1880546.pdf

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $60 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y.

CONNECT WITH US:
https://www.facebook.com/ConEdison
https://twitter.com/ConEdison
https://www.youtube.com/user/ConEdisonNY

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-applauds-united-states-court-of-appeals-clean-energy-ruling-301211209.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison Company of New York


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)