Suncrest Bank to Host Q4 Earnings Webcast January 28, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SBKK +1.89% OTCPK:SBKK +1.89%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today announced that the company will host its fourth quarter earnings webcast on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company's fourth quarter earnings report will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

  • WEBCAST DETAILS
  • Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021
  • Time: 11:00 AM EST / 8.00 AM PST
  • Webcast Registration (to view presentation and submit questions): https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1963/39727
  • Conference Dial-In (to listen only): Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
  • Conference Call Name: Suncrest Bank Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

This will be a live and interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company written questions via the online platform in real-time. If investors are not able to join the event on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register via the link above and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncrest-bank-to-host-q4-earnings-webcast-january-28-2021-301211104.html

SOURCE Suncrest Bank


