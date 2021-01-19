  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Dana Incorporated to Announce 2020 Fourth-quarter and Year-end Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 18

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:DAN +3.33%

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 9259583 ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 18 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 9259583. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

In 2019, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and founded in 1904, Dana has established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, and the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-announce-2020-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-feb-18-301211181.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


