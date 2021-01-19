Moore Kuehn Encourages FLIR, CRSA, FFG, and WTRE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)

FLIR Systems has agreed to be acquired by Teledyne Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of FLIR will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne per share.

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition has agreed to merge with LiveVox Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Crescent will own only 30% of the combined company.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG)

FBL Financial has agreed to be acquired by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of FBL will $56.00 per share.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

Watford Holdings has agreed to be acquired by Arch Capital Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Watford will $31.10 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact the firm. The consultation and case are free with no obligation. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

