Domino's PizzaÂ® Announces Q4/Year-End 2020 Earnings Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's Q4/Year-End 2020 Earnings Webcast



When: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. EST



Where: biz.dominos.com



How: Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Chris Brandon, director of investor relations

734-323-7932

This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $3.7 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 65% of sales in 2019 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

Media Relations Contact:

Jenny Fouracre

734-930-3620

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-pizza-announces-q4year-end-2020-earnings-webcast-301211044.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.