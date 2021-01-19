  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Toledo Edison Presents "Gift of the Season" to Imagination Station

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:FE -1.77%

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), recently delivered a surprise $15,000 "Gift of the Season" to the Imagination Station's Girl Power 2021, a program at the science center in Toledo that promotes science education and STEM professions for girls. The gift was presented on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

Toledo Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

In recognition of the gift, FirstEnergy Foundation will serve as presenting sponsor of Girl Power 2021. Started in 2014, Girl Power is the Imagination Station's annual STEM career day for girls. Young women who participate meet and learn from professional women in STEM fields and enjoy other hands-on activities. This year's event will be virtual due to the pandemic.

"We're proud to support the Imagination Station and all they've done and continue to do to encourage young women to pursue STEM education and careers," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation and vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement for FirstEnergy. "Our company and the nation will continue to have a growing need for a workforce with strong math and technical skills, and this gift demonstrates our ongoing commitment to that work."

Recipients of surprise Gifts of the Season were chosen by FirstEnergy employees who identified organizations across the company's service area that are engaged in extraordinary work to strengthen their communities.

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toledo-edison-presents-gift-of-the-season-to-imagination-station-301211081.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


