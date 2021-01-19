  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Restaurant Brands

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:QSR -1.81%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("Restaurant Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: QSR). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Restaurant Brands common stock between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019 (the "Class Period").

On April 29, 2019 Restaurant Brands filed its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, including a 0.5% system-wide year-over-year sales growth for Tim Hortons. The Company also assured investors that its "Winning Together Plan" and "Tims Rewards" loyalty program were achieving positive results.

On August 12 and September 5, 2019, the Company completed stock offerings at $72.50 per share and $75.10 per share, allegedly resulting in proceeds of about $3 billion to insiders.

On October 29, 2019, the truth about the Company's Winning Together Plan and Tims Rewards loyalty program was allegedly revealed when the Company announced disappointing financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, including a 0.1% system-wide year-over-year sales decline for Tim Hortons. Following this news, Restaurant Brands common stock declined $2.59 per share, about 4%, to close at $65.86 on October 28, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than February 19, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-potential-securities-fraud-at-restaurant-brands-301211139.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)