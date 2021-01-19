Masco Corp (MAS) President and CEO Keith J. Allman Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Masco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith J. Allman (insider trades) sold 42,586 shares of MAS on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $55.96 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Masco Corp provides homebuilding solutions the United States. Its array of products entails faucets, showerheads, paints and coatings. Masco Corp has a market cap of $14.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.490000 with a P/E ratio of 10.44 and P/S ratio of 2.19. The dividend yield of Masco Corp stocks is 0.96%. Masco Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Keith J. Allman sold 42,586 shares of MAS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $55.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP and CFO John G Sznewajs sold 10,692 shares of MAS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $55.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MAS, click here