Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian Sold $3.5 million of Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $9.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.120000 with and P/S ratio of 38.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Emil D Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $136.9. The price of the stock has increased by 2.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian sold 25,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $139.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

SVP, Controller and PAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $140.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

