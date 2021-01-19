  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian Sold $3.5 million of Shares

January 19, 2021

EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Camille L Bedrosian (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of RARE on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $139.18 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $9.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.120000 with and P/S ratio of 38.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Emil D Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $136.9. The price of the stock has increased by 2.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian sold 25,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $139.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.
  • SVP, Controller and PAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of RARE stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $140.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RARE, click here

.

Comments

