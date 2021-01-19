FPA Capital Buys Horace Mann Educators Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc

Investment company FPA Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Horace Mann Educators Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Synaptics Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, sells Centene Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc, NCR Corp, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Capital. As of 2020Q4, FPA Capital owns 44 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HMN, SWM, MSM, SYNA, AEL, CSWI, PVH, CSGS, FN, RLI, GGG, VSH, NJR, SNX, SJI, DAR, CNXC, OMI, GIII, CNO, SFBS, SCHL, AX, ANAT, LTHM, DCO, UNF, LFUS, FSTR, CFX, TRIP, CCF, AAN, VSEC,
- Added Positions: CRI, OSK,
- Reduced Positions: AGCO, ISBC, SAIC, MTZ, ARW,
- Sold Out: CNC, VG, ACIW, NCR, WDC, DAN, NBL, VNOM, GLIBA, GNTX, AMBA, AAN, MKSI, CHNG,
- InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 235,295 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 497,217 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio.
- Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 155,980 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.
- Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) - 69,619 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
- Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) - 140,098 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
FPA Capital initiated holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 140,098 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)
FPA Capital initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $41.65, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 138,445 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
FPA Capital initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $87.33, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 61,324 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
FPA Capital initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 50,511 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
FPA Capital initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 172,728 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
FPA Capital initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.59 and $116.28, with an estimated average price of $100.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 41,717 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
FPA Capital added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $79.95 and $96.25, with an estimated average price of $88.22. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 58,772 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
FPA Capital sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.5. Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
FPA Capital sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $12.24. Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
FPA Capital sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.68. Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
FPA Capital sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $27.26. Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
FPA Capital sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. Sold Out: Dana Inc (DAN)
FPA Capital sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.85. Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
FPA Capital reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 58.63%. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $89.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. FPA Capital still held 12,587 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
FPA Capital reduced to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 43.08%. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. FPA Capital still held 209,030 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
FPA Capital reduced to a holding in MasTec Inc by 37.81%. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. FPA Capital still held 27,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.
