FPA Capital Buys Horace Mann Educators Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc

Investment company FPA Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Horace Mann Educators Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Synaptics Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, sells Centene Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc, NCR Corp, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Capital. As of 2020Q4, FPA Capital owns 44 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HMN, SWM, MSM, SYNA, AEL, CSWI, PVH, CSGS, FN, RLI, GGG, VSH, NJR, SNX, SJI, DAR, CNXC, OMI, GIII, CNO, SFBS, SCHL, AX, ANAT, LTHM, DCO, UNF, LFUS, FSTR, CFX, TRIP, CCF, AAN, VSEC,

