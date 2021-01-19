Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Small Ca

Investment company Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEI, TLT, IWV, BSV, LMBS, VMBS, JQUA, IVE, IMTM, LOAN, NEAR, ACN, FNDE, VHT, MUB, IEF, BA,

IEI, TLT, IWV, BSV, LMBS, VMBS, JQUA, IVE, IMTM, LOAN, NEAR, ACN, FNDE, VHT, MUB, IEF, BA, Added Positions: GOVT, MTUM, QUAL, VOO, SPLV, ESGE, VCSH, USMV, HYG, IXN, IGSB, VEA, SHYG, IJH, AGG, BRK.B, FLOT, SPY, QQQ, SPTL, SLYV, VNQ, AMZN, HD,

GOVT, MTUM, QUAL, VOO, SPLV, ESGE, VCSH, USMV, HYG, IXN, IGSB, VEA, SHYG, IJH, AGG, BRK.B, FLOT, SPY, QQQ, SPTL, SLYV, VNQ, AMZN, HD, Reduced Positions: JPST, LQD, VB, IYG, IEFA, EFG, VTV, IVV, AAPL, SPXU, SCHF, SCHB, ACWI, BNDX, FISV, IEMG, RWO, MRNA, MSFT, VO, QCOM, KO, FB, GOOG, BABA, JNJ, ITOT, IJR,

JPST, LQD, VB, IYG, IEFA, EFG, VTV, IVV, AAPL, SPXU, SCHF, SCHB, ACWI, BNDX, FISV, IEMG, RWO, MRNA, MSFT, VO, QCOM, KO, FB, GOOG, BABA, JNJ, ITOT, IJR, Sold Out: MINT, DGRW, BSCK,

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 319,814 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 459,071 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 225,633 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.03% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,491 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 226,454 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29%

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 87,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 24,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 41,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 64,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 801,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $166.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 127,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 226,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 30,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 52,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 161,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.55%. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.61%. Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC still held 104,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.47%. Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC still held 225,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 64.71%. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $207.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC still held 46,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.