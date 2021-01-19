Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, Sells LHC Group Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Omnicell Inc

Fort Collins, CO, based Investment company Tributary Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, ICF International Inc, sells LHC Group Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Omnicell Inc, Carpenter Technology Corp, MTS Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tributary Capital Management, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EPAY, SMAR, SNPS, TDOC, SGT, NVDA, TREX, EHTH, MS, AJG, EOG, PTC, SLB,
- Added Positions: KALU, COKE, ICFI, STC, MOV, JJSF, SIGI, NXST, BHE, CACI, IART, PCRX, BURL, LPSN, RNG, GIII, RTX, AMZN, SAIC, JPM, LIN, MFC, CSX, VEEV,
- Reduced Positions: LHCG, TTEK, OMCL, AMN, MTSC, DORM, MCK, SF, IDA, OLLI, AMWD, BCPC, FWRD, FELE, LZB, ONB, SMP, TFX, EXLS, DEA, MEDP, FIX, JKHY, LFUS, SSB, AUB, MMI, BOOT, ADC, CTAS, ENS, GTY, KFRC, ONTO, SIMO, UBSI, MC, COLD, B, CTS, CASS, CPK, DIOD, HMSY, KFY, SYKE, UMBF, UTL, PE, CSWI, CHD, MBWM, XLNX, LULU, ZNGA, AMBA, DOCU, AKAM, AME, COO, KR, MCHP, ORLY, PKI, SUI, TECH, SSNC, SPSC, SPLK, QSR, TRU, TWLO, YETI, SRPT, CMCSA, DOV, FMC, NEE, FDS, ITGR, INCY, ODFL, PAYX, PWR, QDEL, XPO, ZBRA, BR, PODD, MASI, FTNT, IPHI, POST, TWTR, DBX, SPOT, AMT, AAPL, CSGP, STZ, COST, LH, MSFT, SWX, TMO, TKR, VZ, WMT, MSCI, HZNP, PANW, BERY, ZTS, PAYC, PLNT, IAA, IAC, CB, ATVI, ADBE, ATO, BAX, BIIB, BSX, CCMP, CSCO, CTXS, EW, LLY, XOM, FICO, FR, HD, HUM, KEY, NKE, NTRS, ROP, USB, WM, WFC, MA, ULTA, AVGO, FB, GOOG, EQH,
- Sold Out: CRS, IMMU, LVGO, SGEN, TEAM, AMD,
For the details of Tributary Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tributary+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tributary Capital Management, LLC
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 537,822 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 662,471 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 469,593 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17%
- Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 458,458 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 270,850 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35%
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $45.58. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 173,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $268.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $232.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $76.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.81 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 247,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $226.37 and $272.55, with an estimated average price of $254.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 63,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 343,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ICF International Inc (ICFI)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ICF International Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.92 and $79.5, with an estimated average price of $72.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 336,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Movado Group Inc (MOV)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Movado Group Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 889,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $128.74 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $151.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $23.36.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $212.3.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tributary Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tributary Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tributary Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tributary Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tributary Capital Management, LLC keeps buying