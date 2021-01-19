Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Microsoft Corp, Santa Cruz County Bank

New York, NY, based Investment company Edge Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Chevron Corp, Microsoft Corp, Santa Cruz County Bank, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Edge Wealth Management LLC owns 360 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,160,317 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,541 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,242 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.67% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 93,192 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,379 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9%

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.39 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.93%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 93,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 145,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 178,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 497.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 133,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 54,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Santa Cruz County Bank. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $38.65.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $11.81.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.