Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large

Investment company Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUAL, EWJ, IWM, DVY, AAXJ, IEF, IVV, EFA, XLK, AAPL,

QUAL, EWJ, IWM, DVY, AAXJ, IEF, IVV, EFA, XLK, AAPL, Added Positions: CORP, SPAB, BKLN, RSP, HYLB, CWB, SPEM, IJH, IVW, AGG, SCHV, IGSB, VEA, HYG, SPYV, SJNK, SPYG,

CORP, SPAB, BKLN, RSP, HYLB, CWB, SPEM, IJH, IVW, AGG, SCHV, IGSB, VEA, HYG, SPYV, SJNK, SPYG, Reduced Positions: SPDW, MTUM, SCHG, QQQ, EMB, TLT, USMV, IVE, VTIP, VEU, LQD, SPSB, VGSH, IJR, VWO, XSLV, GUNR, EFAV, SCHX, FLRN, VNQ, EMLC, VNQI, ITOT, SCHE, SCHO, SCHZ, FVD, SCHM,

SPDW, MTUM, SCHG, QQQ, EMB, TLT, USMV, IVE, VTIP, VEU, LQD, SPSB, VGSH, IJR, VWO, XSLV, GUNR, EFAV, SCHX, FLRN, VNQ, EMLC, VNQI, ITOT, SCHE, SCHO, SCHZ, FVD, SCHM, Sold Out: EZU, BNDX, VGIT, VMBS,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 47,689 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 91,857 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 73,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.04% BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 120,803 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 132,519 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 91,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 120,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 29,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 44,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 26,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 18,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 109.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $115.19. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 54,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 193,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 102,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09.