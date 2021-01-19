RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, State Street Corporation

Investment company RiverGlades Family Offices LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, Applied Materials Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, State Street Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC. As of 2020Q4, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE, AMAT, DD, XLE, CINF, QSR,

FE, AMAT, DD, XLE, CINF, QSR, Added Positions: VEA, VWO, IVV, TSN, DJP, IJH, IYR, VTEB, PM, HYG, BDX, XLK, BUD, SPSB, AMZN, XLB, MPC, XLI, XLY, CRM, ENB, VPL, CVS, XLC,

VEA, VWO, IVV, TSN, DJP, IJH, IYR, VTEB, PM, HYG, BDX, XLK, BUD, SPSB, AMZN, XLB, MPC, XLI, XLY, CRM, ENB, VPL, CVS, XLC, Reduced Positions: EFA, EEM, BNDX, AGG, RTX, IAU, BMY, VB, BRK.B, FLRN, SHM, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL,

EFA, EEM, BNDX, AGG, RTX, IAU, BMY, VB, BRK.B, FLRN, SHM, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, Sold Out: STT,

For the details of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverglades+family+offices+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,932 shares, 18.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,742 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 149,228 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.05% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 157,057 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.06% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 50,922 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 113.06%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 157,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 149,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $260.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.15.