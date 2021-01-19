Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marriott International Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Prologis Inc

Englewood, CO, based Investment company Consolidated Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marriott International Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Morgan Stanley, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Consolidated Investment Group LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNH, MAR, VRTX, MS, COF, WAB, RSP, BRK.B, PLYA, NCLH, EOG, NFLX, GM,

UNH, MAR, VRTX, MS, COF, WAB, RSP, BRK.B, PLYA, NCLH, EOG, NFLX, GM, Added Positions: LMT, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, CRM, SPLK, NOW, FB, GS, V, C, ATVI, VLO, BABA, LYFT, DIS, BERY, GOOGL, MDT,

LMT, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, CRM, SPLK, NOW, FB, GS, V, C, ATVI, VLO, BABA, LYFT, DIS, BERY, GOOGL, MDT, Sold Out: MCHI, EBS, PLD,

For the details of Consolidated Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 112,295 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 636,933 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 70,050 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,828 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 70,411 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $352.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 24,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $231.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.67. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 97.25%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $341.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $216.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 89.46%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1790.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $216.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 64.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $172.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98.