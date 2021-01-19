ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Investment company ONE Advisory Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,896 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 274,081 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.95% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 113,691 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 79,438 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 254,429 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.58%

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 40,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 274,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 254,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $64.21, with an estimated average price of $60.81.