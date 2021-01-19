Lantz Financial LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Lantz Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Eli Lilly and Co, Unilever PLC, General Motors Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lantz Financial LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,070 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,538 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 115,180 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 81,384 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,423 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $73.01 and $87.73, with an estimated average price of $81.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $519.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The sale prices were between $9.75 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.7.