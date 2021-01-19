ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E

Leawood, KS, based Investment company ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/etf+portfolio+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 188,679 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 254,612 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 129,624 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 171,641 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 137,581 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.40%

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 128,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 33,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $174.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $216.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.40%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 137,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $378.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2020-12-31.