Old National Bancorp Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells TJX Inc, BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Old National Bancorp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells TJX Inc, BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Truist Financial Corp, FedEx Corp, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old National Bancorp . As of 2020Q4, Old National Bancorp owns 557 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ULTA, VMBS, CUBE, COR, NOW, CSGP, ATVI, GS, NTDOY, LBRDK, LVMUY, RLI, AVGO, POR, AIQUY, ADDYY, SSB, NIDB, VIA, ANSS, CIHKY, CNC, CNQ, NI, ZTO, ON, PTC, PBR, VOOV, PNFP, ICLN, QLYS, WH, DIA, WRK, SJM, VCISY, UAA, VB, UNM, FCNCA, AGNC, ALSN, AIMC, AMWD, AHCHY, ASH, BIDU, BKNG, CME, EVOP, WTRG, FLIR, NEO, FISV, GBT, GRA, HMC, IJJ, IJS, RACE, YY, PHG, LEA, LGND,

AGG, PGX, VOO, WFC, IPG, RNG, VEA, SPYV, D, SPYG, RE, ABBV, BA, MO, CPRT, FAF, VBK, VBR, WBA, WSO, AMZN, CVS, EOG, MSFT, PANW, XLE, ADBE, GOOGL, COF, CSCO, CMI, FANG, IWP, LMT, NTAP, SHOP, BAC, KMX, CAT, MPC, MTCH, PM, ROP, SPY, SHM, STLD, UNH, VCSH, VGIT, VEEV, ASML, C, STZ, GPN, HBI, IJK, PFG, VIAC, AER, ABT, COP, ED, DIS, DD, XOM, FTV, DVY, KEY, LVS, MTB, MKL, MLM, MA, MUFG, MNST, NCR, NVDA, PFE, PRU, XLB, SNE, SBUX, TOT, ITM, VO, VZ, VST, ACN, CCEP, LIN, RNR, ABB, AERI, AMD, BABA, AWK, APH, AZO, BLL, BMO, CRH, CP, CRS, DXCM, DOW, FRME, GD, HDB, HCSG, HSY, HON, HWM, PODD, INTC, IBM, IGV, USMV, JEF, LKQ, LW, MBT, MHK, MDLZ, NFLX, NTRS, NUE, OTEX, OTIS, OC, PE, PAYC, TROW, PSA, RTX, SSNC, SWKS, TMUS, TPR, TSCO, TREX, VOOG, VCIT, VTI, Reduced Positions: TJX, OEF, TFC, FDX, FAST, CINF, TGT, MXIM, FL, CRM, APD, GLW, KLAC, EMR, VOT, CVX, PKG, XLK, VOE, WMT, IP, MCD, NOC, VGSH, G, LYB, CLX, THFF, GIS, KMB, MRK, PYPL, PG, PGR, MDY, XLV, CHKP, T, AMGN, ADI, ANTM, COST, DHR, DOV, EW, EA, FB, INTU, LOW, RF, RSG, SCHW, XLU, SYY, TMO, VLO, VYM, VTWO, VTV, WM, ZBH, AMBA, ETN, INFO, IVZ, APTV, ST, UBS, ASGN, ACIW, GOOG, AMAT, ATR, ADSK, BDX, BBY, CNI, CARR, DE, EEFT, GPS, GE, IDXX, IWB, IWM, IJR, JPM, J, KR, LHX, LULU, MMC, MCHP, MU, MPWR, NEM, NVS, ORLY, ONB, PXD, POOL, ROG, SPGI, SLM, XLP, XLF, SHW, SNPS, MMM, UL, UNP, VIG, BSV, VWO, XLNX, ZTS, AXTA, ESGR, ICLR, JCI, MDT, CLB, YNDX, ALGN, ALE, ALL, AXP, AIG, ABC, AR, ADM, AZPN, AVTR, AVY, AXGN, BRK.B, BWA, BF.B, BURL, CBRE, CDW, CI, CSX, CNX, CABO, CALM, CTLT, CTT, CNP, LUMN, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CNMD, COO, CTVA, CBRL, CCI, CCK, DORM, DUK, EBAY, ECL, EIX, ENS, EPAM, ERIC, EVR, FITB, FHB, FIBK, FIVE, F, FMS, GNTX, GNMK, GPC, GABC, GILD, GKOS, GGG, GRFS, HCA, HPS, HOG, HTA, HEI, HRC, HLT, HII, ITW, INFY, ING, ISRG, EEMV, EFA, IJH, IGSB, EFAV, IEMG, ITUB, KMPR, KEYS, KGC, KN, LH, LRCX, LEN, LNC, LFUS, RAMP, MGA, MKTX, MCK, MRCY, MNRO, NTES, EDU, NWS, NEE, OMC, ORCL, IX, PPG, DOC, POWI, PBH, QRVO, RGEN, RMD, RIO, ROK, RDS.A, GLD, SLB, SCHG, XLRE, SO, SWK, SYF, TTWO, TSLA, TXN, TOELY, TRN, TWOU, TYL, USB, MGK, VNQ, VRSK, VIPS, WSM, DHS, AUY,

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 672,969 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 296,380 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 576,358 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 528,825 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 276,469 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $293.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $124.13. The stock is now traded at around $124.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $519.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $877.49. The stock is now traded at around $871.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2319.36%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 71,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 620,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 383,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 795.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 118.80%. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $312.52. The stock is now traded at around $372.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 686.94%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13.