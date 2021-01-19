  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Command Bank Buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Ford Motor Co

January 19, 2021 | About: DGRO +0.31% VUG +1.11% IJH +0.88% IJR +0.95% IVW +1.24% IWP +1.03% MKC -0.45% FE -1.77% SHM -0.02% UBSI +0.03% PFF +0.6% PALL -1.16%

Investment company First Command Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Ford Motor Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Bank. As of 2020Q4, First Command Bank owns 360 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Command Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Command Bank
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 187,277 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 788,075 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 645,581 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 328,052 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  5. BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 602,200 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.49%
New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

First Command Bank initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

First Command Bank initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

First Command Bank initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

First Command Bank initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

First Command Bank initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $233.3, with an estimated average price of $220.09. The stock is now traded at around $220.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

First Command Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 602,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $252.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

First Command Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Command Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Command Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 399.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

First Command Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.15.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $62.6, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.91.



