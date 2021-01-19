Hendley & Co Inc Buys Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Eastman Chemical Co, Corning Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Zanesville, OH, based Investment company Hendley & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, AutoZone Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Eastman Chemical Co, Corning Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Honeywell International Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendley & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hendley & Co Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPD, AZO, DE, TTWO, FB,

EXPD, AZO, DE, TTWO, FB, Added Positions: AMZN, ABT, DG, KMB, PEP, TROW, NSRGY, WMT, PG, HSY, NKE, PFE,

AMZN, ABT, DG, KMB, PEP, TROW, NSRGY, WMT, PG, HSY, NKE, PFE, Reduced Positions: GLW, SBUX, TJX, V, APD, AAPL, PGR, MSFT, GILD, DIS, BK, CVX, A, TXN, UNP, MA, WM, AMAT, PSX, IFF, BF.B, NSC, KO, APH, CL, AFL,

GLW, SBUX, TJX, V, APD, AAPL, PGR, MSFT, GILD, DIS, BK, CVX, A, TXN, UNP, MA, WM, AMAT, PSX, IFF, BF.B, NSC, KO, APH, CL, AFL, Sold Out: EMN, BMY, HON, RTX, ABBV, NFLX, DEO,

Visa Inc (V) - 74,565 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,608 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 59,988 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,632 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 108,836 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.74%

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 36,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1238.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $294.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $261.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39. The stock is now traded at around $198.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 108,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65. The stock is now traded at around $206.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 21,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 506.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.