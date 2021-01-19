Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Infineon Technologies AG

Madison, WI, based Investment company Thompson Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, MGP Ingredients Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Thompson Investment Management, Inc. owns 184 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ENR, UHS, HON, ADI, PM, TTD, IVV,
- Added Positions: KMB, PFE, WBA, C, WFC, CSCO, XOM, IJJ, SCHW, BMY, SPG, CVX, IJS, VCSH, PINC, AMGN, ZION, BHC, SLB, KIM, JPM, NLY, ABBV, AERI, AXDX, NTRS, SCHV, IVE, LW, LNG, GD, MRK, NBIX, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: PG, EXAS, MGPI, IFNNY, QCOM, BBBY, FCX, VIAC, NXPI, IIVI, DRI, TGT, FDX, GLW, PYPL, DFS, RBC, LOW, ADS, KRNT, MSFT, JNJ, CCK, GOOGL, LKQ, GE, FB, NWL, PEP, AOS, URBN, BLD, PFGC, SCHF, SCHE, SSNC, V, ORCL, SEE, HNGR, DLTH, ABB, KEYS, ADBE, ASB, HBI, DIS, CI, SBUX, KO, VIAV, FISV, MAS, FHN, MGEE, MMM, MRVL, ABT, CFG, GOOG, RMD, FNF, MDXG, BMO, PNC, EBAY, STT, WAB, BA, DVN, SLYV, SO, COST, PSTG, PMTS, USB, T, BKI, MTZ, EOG, XLNX, ACHC, MXIM, LUNMF,
- Sold Out: HDS, EV, ITW, MCD, WEC,
These are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,259 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 134,662 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,419 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 91,355 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 1,159,156 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $380.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 195.35%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Premier Inc (PINC)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Premier Inc by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63.
