Patten & Patten Inc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Hologic Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Unum Group, Chubb

Investment company Patten & Patten Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Hologic Inc, Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Unum Group, Chubb, SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten & Patten Inc. As of 2020Q4, Patten & Patten Inc owns 257 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VUG, VHT, IHI, SQ, VPU, VIS, SCHF, SCHA, IDV, DIA, AMLP, AFL, GNRC, VIA, BX, UTF, WEC, WFC, GS, EXC, BMO, NLY,

VUG, VHT, IHI, SQ, VPU, VIS, SCHF, SCHA, IDV, DIA, AMLP, AFL, GNRC, VIA, BX, UTF, WEC, WFC, GS, EXC, BMO, NLY, Added Positions: IYF, V, HOLX, TFC, GOOGL, IYW, PLNT, LPX, NEE, DLR, WY, DAL, ABBV, HD, JNJ, QDEL, JPM, GM, EEM, IYC, SPY, AMZN, BMY, NGVT, DIS, HON, SPGI, AMT, PEP, XLK, VIG, PLD, LUV, HLT, ECL, DUK, DOV, COP, BDX, CSCO, PK, CCI, CVX, BABA, IBM, EFA, IVV, ADSK, USMV, VGT, XLC, XLF, VZ, TJX, INTU, MDLZ, PFE, ORCL, PG, MAS, GLD, PPG, BAX, ADP, GE, MRNA, GIS, AMGN, XLE, MO, EPD, BRK.B, WMT, BA, CAT, PRU, ENB, FB, KMI, RF, PM, SO, LLY, WBA,

IYF, V, HOLX, TFC, GOOGL, IYW, PLNT, LPX, NEE, DLR, WY, DAL, ABBV, HD, JNJ, QDEL, JPM, GM, EEM, IYC, SPY, AMZN, BMY, NGVT, DIS, HON, SPGI, AMT, PEP, XLK, VIG, PLD, LUV, HLT, ECL, DUK, DOV, COP, BDX, CSCO, PK, CCI, CVX, BABA, IBM, EFA, IVV, ADSK, USMV, VGT, XLC, XLF, VZ, TJX, INTU, MDLZ, PFE, ORCL, PG, MAS, GLD, PPG, BAX, ADP, GE, MRNA, GIS, AMGN, XLE, MO, EPD, BRK.B, WMT, BA, CAT, PRU, ENB, FB, KMI, RF, PM, SO, LLY, WBA, Reduced Positions: WRK, RTX, INTC, NOK, MRK, PYPL, TSCO, UNM, CB, DOW, DOCU, PSX, NVS, MMM, XLNX, SCHD, MA, SPHD, IUSG, IJR, TSLA, UPS, ZTS, OTIS, C, KMX, MDT, MIC, CNI, LMT, ETN, KEY, QQQ, IUSV, IWN, IYG, IYT, DD, RSP, BP, VNQ, XLI, DVY, D, CARR, RY, EA, EXAS, IMO, AVGO, KR, VMC, NVDA, PNFP, TGT,

WRK, RTX, INTC, NOK, MRK, PYPL, TSCO, UNM, CB, DOW, DOCU, PSX, NVS, MMM, XLNX, SCHD, MA, SPHD, IUSG, IJR, TSLA, UPS, ZTS, OTIS, C, KMX, MDT, MIC, CNI, LMT, ETN, KEY, QQQ, IUSV, IWN, IYG, IYT, DD, RSP, BP, VNQ, XLI, DVY, D, CARR, RY, EA, EXAS, IMO, AVGO, KR, VMC, NVDA, PNFP, TGT, Sold Out: GILD, CWI, OXY, FRLI,

For the details of PATTEN & PATTEN INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+%26+patten+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,058,993 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,218,150 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,992 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% BTC iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 95,047 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 113,823 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $252.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $335.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $234.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $137.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 141,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 137.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 161,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $25.72.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Frelii Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.02.