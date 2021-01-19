  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SUI -0.85%

Southfield, MI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared DateRecord DatePayable DateDistribution
($ per share)		Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share)		Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share)

Non Dividend Distribution
($ per share)		Total Capital Gain Distribution
($ per share)		Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)
($ per share)		Section 199A Dividend(2)
($ per share)
11/27/201912/31/201901/15/2020$0.750000$0.514067$0.004954$0.221536$0.014397$0.005500$0.509113
03/06/202003/31/202004/15/2020$0.790000$0.541484$0.005218$0.233351$0.015165$0.005794$0.536266
06/01/202006/30/202007/15/2020$0.790000$0.541484$0.005218$0.233351$0.015165$0.005794$0.536266
08/31/202009/30/202010/15/2020$0.790000$0.541484$0.005218$0.233351$0.015165$0.005794$0.536266
$3.120000$2.138519$0.020608$0.921589$0.059892$0.022882$2.117911
  1. To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
  2. The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of October 30, 2020, when it completed its acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 532 properties comprising approximately 184,000 developed sites in 38 states and Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE COMPANY:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com


Comments

