Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Sales Michael Ditullio Sold $709,442 of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: PTC +1.15%

EVP, Sales of Ptc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Ditullio (insider trades) sold 5,725 shares of PTC on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $123.92 a share. The total sale was $709,442.

PTC Inc is a US-based company develops and delivers technology solutions comprised of software and services that help companies design products, manage product information and improve their product development and services processes. PTC Inc has a market cap of $14.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.550000 with a P/E ratio of 112.12 and P/S ratio of 10.00. PTC Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PTC Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Sales Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $123.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.
  • Director Phillip M Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $119.82. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTC, click here

.

Comments

