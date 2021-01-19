  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sold $3.3 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: PAYC -0.42%

CFO of Paycom Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig E. Boelte (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of PAYC on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $406.41 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Paycom Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based HCM software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Services. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Paycom Software Inc has a market cap of $22.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $397.330000 with a P/E ratio of 140.89 and P/S ratio of 28.48. Paycom Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 63.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Paycom Software Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of PAYC stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $406.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PAYC, click here

.

