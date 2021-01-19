Chewy Inc (CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sold $14.1 million of Shares

CEO of Chewy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sumit Singh (insider trades) sold 127,820 shares of CHWY on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $110 a share. The total sale was $14.1 million.

Chewy Inc has a market cap of $44.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.320000 with and P/S ratio of 6.71. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Chewy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sumit Singh sold 128,000 shares of CHWY stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $97.95. The price of the stock has increased by 9.57% since.

CEO Sumit Singh sold 5,000 shares of CHWY stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of CHWY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $90.91. The price of the stock has increased by 18.05% since.

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 45,692 shares of CHWY stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of CHWY stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $98. The price of the stock has increased by 9.51% since.

Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of CHWY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $90.91. The price of the stock has increased by 18.05% since.

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of CHWY stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $91. The price of the stock has increased by 17.93% since.

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 22,844 shares of CHWY stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $103.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of CHWY stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $108.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

