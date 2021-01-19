  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt Sold $945,600 of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: ALLO -2.44%

CFO of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Thomas Schmidt (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ALLO on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $31.52 a share. The total sale was $945,600.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.600000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Allogene Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of ALLO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $31.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALLO, click here

.

Comments

