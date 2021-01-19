  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stonex Group Inc (SNEX) CEO/President Sean Michael Oconnor Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: SNEX -1.15%

CEO/President of Stonex Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean Michael Oconnor (insider trades) sold 19,823 shares of SNEX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $60.36 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk. StoneX Group Inc has a market cap of $1.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.070000 with a P/E ratio of 6.86 and P/S ratio of 0.02. StoneX Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with StoneX Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO/President Sean Michael Oconnor sold 19,823 shares of SNEX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $60.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.

