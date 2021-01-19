Mimecast (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sold $772,275 of Shares

CEO of Mimecast (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Bauer (insider trades) sold 17,500 shares of MIME on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $44.13 a share. The total sale was $772,275.

Mimecast Limited is a software solutions provider. Its key business involves provision of a software platform to evade internet security issues such as malware and spam. Mimecast Ltd has a market cap of $2.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.320000 with a P/E ratio of 182.39 and P/S ratio of 6.16. Mimecast Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Mimecast Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of MIME stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $44.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of MIME stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $49.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of MIME stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $44.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Sr. Vice Pres., Engineering John J Jr Walsh sold 2,000 shares of MIME stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $45.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $44.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.52% since.

SVP, Global Marketing Alex E.t. Bender sold 1,400 shares of MIME stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.42% since.

Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of MIME stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $53.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.22% since.

