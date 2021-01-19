  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) EVP Chief Stores Officer John P Ordus Sold $2.4 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: TSCO -0.02%

EVP Chief Stores Officer of Tractor Supply Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P Ordus (insider trades) sold 14,800 shares of TSCO on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $159.75 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Tractor Supply Co is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. It is engaged in supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Co has a market cap of $18.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.450000 with a P/E ratio of 24.44 and P/S ratio of 1.87. The dividend yield of Tractor Supply Co stocks is 0.95%. Tractor Supply Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tractor Supply Co the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tractor Supply Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Chief Stores Officer John P Ordus sold 14,800 shares of TSCO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $159.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSCO, click here

.

