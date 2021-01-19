Guardant Health Inc (GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sold $23.8 million of Shares

CEO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helmy Eltoukhy (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of GH on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $158.39 a share. The total sale was $23.8 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $15.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $159.940000 with and P/S ratio of 56.64. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Guardant Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of GH stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $158.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 4,934 shares of GH stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has increased by 12.63% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 2,690 shares of GH stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $129.23. The price of the stock has increased by 23.76% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has increased by 18.47% since.

