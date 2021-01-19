Beigene (BGNE) CFO & Chief Strategy Officer Howard Liang Sold $4.8 million of Shares

CFO & Chief Strategy Officer of Beigene (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Liang (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of BGNE on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $344.85 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

BeiGene Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes BGB-3111, BGB-A317 and BGB-290 and one immuno-oncology agent. BeiGene Ltd has a market cap of $32.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $356.680000 with and P/S ratio of 106.11. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with BeiGene Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Chief Strategy Officer Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of BGNE stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $344.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BGNE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $220.5. The price of the stock has increased by 61.76% since.

CMO, Hematology Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BGNE stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $249.13. The price of the stock has increased by 43.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BGNE, click here