Medallia Inc (MDLA) CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO and EVP of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roxanne Oulman (insider trades) sold 41,975 shares of MDLA on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $38.25 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $5.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.700000 with and P/S ratio of 11.78.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of MDLA stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $34.76. The price of the stock has increased by 11.33% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of MDLA stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $34.89. The price of the stock has increased by 10.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 41,975 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $38.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $39.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.6% since.

EVP & Chief Technology Officer Mikael J Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $39.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

Chief Customer Officer and EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of MDLA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $34.39. The price of the stock has increased by 12.53% since.

