  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Medallia Inc (MDLA) CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman Sold $1.6 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: MDLA -2.07%

CFO and EVP of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roxanne Oulman (insider trades) sold 41,975 shares of MDLA on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $38.25 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $5.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.700000 with and P/S ratio of 11.78.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of MDLA stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $34.76. The price of the stock has increased by 11.33% since.
  • President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of MDLA stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $34.89. The price of the stock has increased by 10.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 41,975 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $38.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $39.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.6% since.
  • EVP & Chief Technology Officer Mikael J Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $39.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.
  • Chief Customer Officer and EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of MDLA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $34.39. The price of the stock has increased by 12.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDLA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)