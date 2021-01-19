  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ihs Markit (INFO) EVP, CFO Jonathan Gear Sold $1.4 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: INFO +2.32%

EVP, CFO of Ihs Markit (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Gear (insider trades) sold 15,993 shares of INFO on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $85.01 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

IHS Markit Ltd is a provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across various industries. It products include economic forecasting, cost modeling, risk assessments and scenario analysis, competitive benchmarking and consulting. IHS Markit Ltd has a market cap of $36.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.490000 with a P/E ratio of 40.33 and P/S ratio of 8.21. The dividend yield of IHS Markit Ltd stocks is 0.80%. IHS Markit Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IHS Markit Ltd the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with IHS Markit Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 15,993 shares of INFO stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $85.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INFO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)