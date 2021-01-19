FPA Crescent Fund Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, American International Group Inc

Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, McDermott International, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, American International Group Inc, CIT Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2020Q4, FPA Crescent Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE,

FE, Added Positions: AON, BABA, MCDIF, SBNY, WFC, XLF, GWW,

AON, BABA, MCDIF, SBNY, WFC, XLF, GWW, Reduced Positions: BIDU, AIG, CIT, JEF, BAC, DELL, ADI, UNVR, GOOGL, HWM, TEL, CMCSA, AVGO, KMI, LPLA, 7733, HEI, GBLB, 3659, CHTR, MGGT, C, GLEN, FB, PRX, GOOG, LHN, NPN, NXPI,

BIDU, AIG, CIT, JEF, BAC, DELL, ADI, UNVR, GOOGL, HWM, TEL, CMCSA, AVGO, KMI, LPLA, 7733, HEI, GBLB, 3659, CHTR, MGGT, C, GLEN, FB, PRX, GOOG, LHN, NPN, NXPI, Sold Out: MSFT, J37,