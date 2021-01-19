FPA Crescent Fund Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, American International Group Inc

Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, McDermott International, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, American International Group Inc, CIT Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2020Q4, FPA Crescent Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FE,
- Added Positions: AON, BABA, MCDIF, SBNY, WFC, XLF, GWW,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, AIG, CIT, JEF, BAC, DELL, ADI, UNVR, GOOGL, HWM, TEL, CMCSA, AVGO, KMI, LPLA, 7733, HEI, GBLB, 3659, CHTR, MGGT, C, GLEN, FB, PRX, GOOG, LHN, NPN, NXPI,
- Sold Out: MSFT, J37,
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,679,349 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 680,788 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.27%
- LafargeHolcim Ltd (LHN) - 5,386,620 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 7,752,935 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,929,660 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93%
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,789,666 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Aon PLC (AON)
FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Aon PLC by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 983,127 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 54.25%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500,827 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: McDermott International Ltd (MCDIF)
FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in McDermott International Ltd by 180.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.7 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $1.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,633,209 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. Sold Out: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (J37)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $23.46. Reduced: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $350.02 and $422.86, with an estimated average price of $394.29. The stock is now traded at around $394.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 0 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 9999%. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 0 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 50.08%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $250.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 692,881 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: American International Group Inc (AIG)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in American International Group Inc by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 7,752,935 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 73.47%. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 1,109,274 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 20.09%. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 11,415,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.
