US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,930.52 on Tuesday with a gain of 116.26 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,798.91 for a gain of 30.66 points or 0.81%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,197.18 for a gain of 198.68 points or 1.53%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.24 for a loss of 1.10 points or -4.52%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks gained Tuesday as the Biden Administration begins to transition to office. President Elect Joe Biden's inauguration is Wednesday at noon.

Earnings headlines for the day included:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Revenue of $20.1 billion decreased -10.1% year over year and missed estimates by $660 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.59 beat estimates by $0.05.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Revenue of $11.74 billion increased 17.9% year over year and beat estimates by $1.67 billion. Q4 GAAP EPS of $12.08 beat estimates by $4.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): Revenue of $6.64 billion increased 21.4% year over year and beat estimates by $20 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.19 missed estimates by $0.20. 8.51 million new subscribers, for a gain of 21.9% growth.

In other news:

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.085%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.095%, 119-day bills at a rate of 0.090% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.085%.

The Treasury International Capital report was released. Overall net capital flows were $214.1 billion in November following a report of -$11.1 billion. Foreign bond investment was $9.6 billion and net long-term flows were $149.2 billion.

Semiconductors led the day's gains.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) gained 220.24%

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) gained 29.65%

29.65% Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) gained 15.97%

15.97% SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) gained 15.30%

15.30% General Motors (NYSE:GM) gained 9.72%

9.72% CarMax (NYSE:KMX) gained 9.39%

9.39% Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)'s licenses with Huawei were revoked.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,151.14 for a gain of 27.94 points or 1.32%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,224.30 for a gain of 12.39 points or 1.02%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,999.85 for a gain of 229.11 points or 1.55%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,712.70 for a gain of 56.14 points or 0.58%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,444.10 for a gain of 20.07 points or 0.83%; the S&P 100 at 1,731.42 for a gain of 15.31 points or 0.89%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,996.54 for a gain of 192.60 points or 1.50%; the Russell 3000 at 2,293.24 for a gain of 19.36 points or 0.85%; the Russell 1000 at 2,152.96 for a gain of 17.45 points or 0.82%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,986.30 for a gain of 333.77 points or 0.84%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 723.69 for a gain of 1.39 points or 0.19%.

