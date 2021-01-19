Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $275 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $174 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Bank reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for 2020 of $505 million, or $3.02 per diluted common share, compared with $782 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share for 2019.Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “We were quite pleased with the quarter, which was characterized by stable revenue despite the pressure of low interest rates and solid credit results, as reflected in very low net loan losses during a challenging time. Non-PPP loan volumes stabilized, with period-end loans flat with the third quarter, while deposits continued to exhibit very strong growth, with average deposits up an annualized 10.6% over the third quarter, and 20.3% over the same quarter a year ago.”Mr. Simmons continued, “We are also pleased with the strength of our capital, as demonstrated by growth in our CET1 ratio to 10.8% from 10.2% in the year-ago period. Finally, with recently passed legislation authorizing a second round of PPP loans, we are working hard to deliver this aid to many thousands of small businesses throughout our footprint.”For the full version of the Bank's 2020 fourth quarter earnings release, including financial schedules, please visit [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url].Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these fourth quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (January 19, 2021). Media representatives, analysts, investors and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 7491914, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url]. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url].This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or determinations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, industry results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Without limiting the foregoing, the words “forecasts,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about future financial and operating results. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in the release. Important risk factors that may cause such material differences include, but are not limited to, the effects of the spread of the virus commonly referred to as the coronavirus or COVID-19 (and other potentially similar pandemic situations) and associated impacts on general economic conditions on, among other things, our customers’ ability to make timely payments on obligations, fee income revenue due to reduced loan origination activity and card swipe income, operating expense due to alternative approaches to doing business, and so forth; the Bank’s ability to meet operating leverage goals; the rate of change of interest-sensitive assets and liabilities relative to changes in benchmark interest rates; the ability of the Bank to upgrade its core deposit system and implement new digital products in order to remain competitive; risks associated with information security, such as systems breaches and failures; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments. These risks, as well as other factors, are discussed in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at the SEC’s Internet site ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F[/url]). In addition, you may obtain documents filed with the SEC by the Bank free of charge by contacting: Investor Relations, Zions Bancorporation, N.A., One South Main Street, 11th Floor, Salt Lake City, Utah 84133, (801) 844-7637.We caution you against undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

