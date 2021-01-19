  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

HTG Announces Board of Directors Transition

January 19, 2021 | About: HTGM +11.88%

Timothy Johnson to Retire from the Board; Ann Hanham, Ph.D. Remains Lead Independent Director

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. ( HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that Timothy (TJ) B. Johnson has resigned his positions as Executive Chairman and a member of HTG’s Board of Directors. Ann F. Hanham, Ph.D. will remain as Lead Independent Director.

Mr. Johnson has served as HTG’s Executive Chairman since March 31, 2019 and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since January 2008. Mr. Johnson previously served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer from January 2008 until his transition to Executive Chairman in March 2019.

“TJ has been a cornerstone of HTG since 2008. During this time, he has been a passionate advocate for HTG and its mission to advance precision medicine,” said Mr. Lubniewski. “We are grateful for the valuable contributions TJ made to HTG over the years and wish him continued success.”

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The Company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: [email protected]


