  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:DHC -4.52%


[url="]Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29[/url] today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:



Common Shares







Dividend Allocation







Per Share



Section



Total



Unrecaptured



Declaration



Record



Paid/Payable



Dividends



Ordinary



199A



Qualified



Capital



Section 1250



Return of



Dates



Dates



Dates



Per Share



Income



Dividend(1)



Dividend(2)



Gain



Gain(3)



Capital



01/01/20



01/01/20



01/01/20



$0.25



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.25



01/16/20



01/27/20



02/20/20



$0.15



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.15



04/02/20



04/13/20



05/21/20



$0.01



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.01



07/16/20



07/27/20



08/20/20



$0.01



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.01



10/15/20



10/26/20



11/19/20



$0.01



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.01



TOTALS:



$0.43



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.00



$0.43



(1)



Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.



(2)



Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.



(3)



Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.



DHC’s common share CUSIP number is 25525P107. This information represents final income allocations.



Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.



The above characterization of DHC dividends includes an in-kind distribution of the right to receive common shares in [url="]Five+Star+Senior+Living+%28Nasdaq%3A+FVE%29[/url]. For tax reporting purposes, the value of this distribution was $3.71 per FVE share ultimately received by a DHC shareholder. Since 0.0678 FVE shares were ultimately received by DHC shareholders for each DHC share owned, the distribution to DHC shareholders was valued at $0.25 per DHC share. The initial tax basis of each full FVE share is $3.71. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of DHC shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the DHC website: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dhcreit.com%2Finvestors%2Fstock-information%2Fdistributions[/url].



Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2020, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 407 properties in 37 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.6 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of [url="]The+RMR+Group+Inc.[/url], an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit [url="]www.dhcreit.com[/url].



A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.


No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006040/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)