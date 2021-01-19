Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Budget Appropriation in Place

About COPT

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) reports that on January 1, 2021, the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act became law. The appropriation provides the Department of Defense (“DOD”) with a base budget (before military construction and overseas contingency operations) of $629 billion, which is a 1% increase over fiscal year 2020’s budget and represents 4% compound annual growth since and including the fiscal 2017 budget. Importantly, the DOD’s appropriation received strong bipartisan support, ultimately passing the House of Representatives by a vote of 322-87 and the Senate by a vote of 81-13.COPT’s updatedresearch report is available in the ‘COPT Research’ section of COPT’s Investors website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.copt.com%2F[/url]) and as follows:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fs23.q4cdn.com%2F233908562%2Ffiles%2Fdoc_downloads%2F2021%2FDefenseIntelligenceBudget_brochure_e.pdf[/url]COPT also posted its updated research report that provides capitalization rates and information on comparable properties that have traded in its markets. This report can be found on the Investors website and accessed below:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fs23.q4cdn.com%2F233908562%2Ffiles%2Fdoc_downloads%2F2021%2F01%2F18%2FIR_CapRate_booklet_e.pdf[/url]COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of September 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 174 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.2 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

